Manipur horrendous video: Irom Sharmila says, 'Wouldn't have happened if...'

"Successive governments have ignored the state and have never really tried to resolve the conflict in Manipur or between the communities. The accusation about the Kukis encroaching on the land and there being a large number of illegal immigrants from Myanmar is problematic. The immigrants are refugees and they came to Manipur because they were fleeing oppression and violence in their own country. We need to look at the issue far more sensitively — the immigrants need to be treated humanely. The central and state governments should have dealt with the immigrant issue much better," Sharmila wrote for The Indian Express.

