Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Monday spoke to violence stricken state Manipur's chief minister N Biren Singh about four students of the national capital who are yet to be evacuated from the northeastern state.

"There are four students from Delhi in Manipur. They are safe. They will be evacuated tomorrow as no flight is available today. I will also talk to the Manipur CM," he said.

Later, taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, "Spoke to Hon’ble CM, Manipur. He was very cordial and has assured all help to our students. Thank u Sir."

The clashes broke out after Naga and Kuki tribals, who are opposing the state's move to grant Scheduled Tribe status to the majority Metei community in the state, organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' on 3 May.

The clashes resulted in the loss of fifty four lives and 23,000 were displaced. Houses were burnt down while fire engulfed several parts of the state, leaving tears and burns fir thousands.

The ethnic clash that out after indigenous communities organised a demonstration in the ten hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community's inclusion into the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and live in the hill districts.

CM Kejriwal's efforts come even as several states have managed to evacuate their students and other residents from the now calmer Manipur.

Latest updates on Manipur ethnic violence

-Curfew was relaxed for a few hours on Monday morning in state capital Imphal, following which people came out of their houses to buy essential resembling somewhat normalcy int he violence torn state

-Drones and helicopters continued a close watch, while personnel of the Army and Assam Rifles held flag marches

-The Manipur government appointed Vineet Joshi as the new chief secretary of the state amid ethnic violence

-A full fee waiver on rescheduling or cancellation of tickets for all flights to or from the northeastern state has been extended by Air India till Monday.

Evacuation of students from Manipur: State chapter

-Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said 20 students from the state were currently in riot-hit Manipur and the people wishing to return will be brought back by regular flights via Kolkata.

-Eighteen students from West Bengal stranded in Manipur were brought back to Kolkata on Monday morning, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. These students were pursuing BSc, MSc and PhD courses at the Central Agricultural University in Imphal, she said.

-A special flight carrying students from Maharashtra who are stranded in violence-hit Manipur, will reach Mumbai on Monday evening.

-The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar will bring back all students, holed up in their hostels and other places in the restive north-eastern state of Manipur, will be brought back on Tuesday and the expenses of their travel will be borne by the government, he said.

-The Andhra Pradesh government has arranged two special flights on Monday to fly back as many as 157 students from the state stranded in strife-torn Manipur. The flights will land at Hyderabad and Kolkata while the government is making arrangements to ferry them back home from there.

-The Rajasthan government promised to bear the travel cost of students of the state returning home from violence-hit Manipur. CM Gehlot directed officials to ensure the safe return of Rajasthani students from the northeastern state

-Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed happiness after students from Tura, Shillong and other locations studying in Manipur landed safely in the state.