Manipur violence: CM Kejriwal speaks to CM Biren Singh about 4 Delhi students. Latest evacuation updates3 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 02:48 PM IST
'There are four students from Delhi in Manipur. They are safe. They will be evacuated tomorrow as no flight is available today.' CM Kejriwal said about the national capital students stranded in Manipur
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Monday spoke to violence stricken state Manipur's chief minister N Biren Singh about four students of the national capital who are yet to be evacuated from the northeastern state.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×