Manipur violence: Curfew clamped; schools, colleges shut in Imphal West & East; all you need to know

  • Manipur violence: The decision to close educational institutions was taken in consultation with the state home department.

Livemint
Published18 Nov 2024, 05:01 PM IST
A view of a road during a curfew following the recent violence, in Imphal West on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
A view of a road during a curfew following the recent violence, in Imphal West on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

The Manipur government ordered the closure of schools and colleges in Imphal West and East until November 19 amid a curfew being imposed in these two restive districts.

The decision was taken in consultation with the Home Department of the state government.

An order from Secretariat Higher and Technical Education Department said: "In view of the curfew imposed by District Magistrate in many of the Districts and considering the safety of the students and teachers, it is hereby ordered that all the Government Institutions/Government Aided Colleges under Higher & Technical Education Department, Government of Manipur including State Universities in the Districts where curfew has been imposed shall remain closed for 2 (two) days w.e.f November 18 to November 19."

The northeastern state has been reeling under ethnic violence for several months.

On Sunday, the ongoing violence escalated once again, prompting the Manipur police to impose a curfew in both Imphal West and Imphal East districts.

The curfew was declared, following the discovery of six dead bodies.

The state government had also suspended internet services across seven districts.

Additional security forces

The Centre has decided to send an additional 50 CAPF companies comprising more than 5,000 personnel to Manipur in view of the "challenging" security and law and order situation in the state, PTI reported, citing official sources.

While 35 units will be drawn from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the rest will be from the Border Security Force (BSF), as per the report.

This comes after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs rushed 20 additional CAPF companies, 15 from the CRPF and five from the BSF, to the state following an order issued on November 12 after violence broke out in Jiribam district and spread to other places.

With last week's deployment, a total of 218 CAPF companies are now present in the state, which has been reeling from ethnic strife since May last year.

First Published:18 Nov 2024, 05:01 PM IST
Manipur violence: Curfew clamped; schools, colleges shut in Imphal West & East; all you need to know

