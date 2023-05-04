Manipur violence: ‘My state is burning’, rues Mary Kom2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Manipur violence: Curfew was imposed in eight districts of Manipur and mobile internet services were suspended in the entire northeastern state over violence during a tribal agitation on Wednesday.
Indian boxing superstar MC Mary Kom on Thursday expressed concern over Manipur violence and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s help to tackle the worsening law and order situation.
