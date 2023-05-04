Indian boxing superstar MC Mary Kom on Thursday expressed concern over Manipur violence and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s help to tackle the worsening law and order situation.

“My state Manipur is burning, kindly help @narendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShah @rajnathsingh," Mary Kom tweeted.

The Meiteis, who make up 53 percent of the state's population, inhabit the Valley, which accounts for about a tenth of the former princely state's land area. They claim they are facing problems in view of "large-scale illegal immigration by Myanmarese and Bangladeshis".

The hill districts which account for much of the state's land mass is inhabited mostly by tribals -- including the Nagas and Kukis – and are protected from encroachment by various laws.

The Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee Manipur (STDCM), which is spearheading the movement for the inclusion of Meiteis in the ST category said the demand is being made not merely for reservation in jobs, educational institutions, and tax relief but "more to protect our ancestral land, culture and identity", which they claimed was being "threatened by illegal migration from Myanmar, Bangladesh and by people from outside the state".

Violence broke out during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Curfew was imposed in eight districts of Manipur and mobile internet services were suspended in the entire northeastern state over violence during a tribal agitation on Wednesday.

Mobile internet services were suspended across the state for five days with immediate effect but broadband services were operational.

The Manipur government issued a statement stating, “Internet services suspended in Manipur for five days amid incidents of fighting among youths, and volunteers of different communities as a rally was organized by All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur in protest against the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category."