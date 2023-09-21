Manipur violence: Curfew reimposed in Imphal valley after protests for release of 5 men2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 10:36 PM IST
Earlier in the day, when security forces fired tear gas shells on protesters for trying to storm police stations and demanding the unconditional release of the five, over 10 people were injured on Thursday.
Following the violent protests for the release of five men, including a trained cadre of a banned terror outfit, who were arrested earlier this week on the charges of extortion, curfew was imposed in the entire Imphal valley on 21 September.
