Following the violent protests for the release of five men, including a trained cadre of a banned terror outfit, who were arrested earlier this week on the charges of extortion, curfew was imposed in the entire Imphal valley on 21 September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per details, the curfew was reimposed after the Imphal valley witnessed protests by self-styled vigilante groups including 'Meira Paibis' who demanded the release of five men.

Earlier in the day, when security forces fired tear gas shells on protesters for trying to storm police stations and demanding the unconditional release of the five, over 10 people were injured on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Officials added that the state government cancelled curfew relaxations in the twin districts of Imphal from 5 pm as a precautionary measure.

Hundreds of protesters holding placards and shouting slogans tried to enter the Porompat police station in Imphal East and Singjamei police station and Kwakeithel police outpost in Imphal West district on Thursday while responding to a call by six local clubs and Meira Paibis demanding the release of the five village volunteers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, police and RAF personnel deployed at strategic positions fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

A protester, identified as Th Bimola at Porompat said, "We were left with no option but to court arrest as the government failed to release the five village volunteers. If such village volunteers are arrested, who will protect the Meitei villages in the periphery of the hills and the valley Kuki Zo militants."

Similar attempts to enter Mayang Imphal police station in Imphal West district and Andro police station in Imphal East district were also reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Manipur Police has again warned of stern action against all those who were misusing uniform for their ulterior motives, citing the arrest of five persons for extortion in Manipur including a suspected member of a banned terror group.

Officials said that the five persons were allegedly indulging in extortion from the general public and were carrying deadly weapons including AK and Insas rifles, which were looted from the police armoury.

Among those arrested on Sunday included 45-year-old M Anand Singh, alleged to be a trained cadre of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) Nyon group, which is banned under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In July, the police issued stern warning asking people to stop misusing police uniform following reports that armed rioters were wearing the outfit to create mistrust. Some minority groups have been trying to exert pressure on police to release the five men and indulged in vandalism.

Though a 48-hour bandh has been called by some of these groups, enior police officials made it clear that law will take its own course. Singh is alleged to be a habitual offender and has been jailed six times in the past which included under the National Security Act (NSA), the officials said.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}