Manipur violence: Four missing after fresh firing in Bishnupur

A fresh violence was witnessed in Manipur's Bishnupur district which led to four men missing from the area. As per India Today report, the four men who are reported missing had gone to harvest ginger near the area. The people who are missing have been identified as Oinam Romen Meitei, Ahanthem Dara Meitei, Thoudam Ibomcha Meitei and Thoudam Anand Meitei. According to the report, the firing incident happened between Wangoo in Thoubal district and Kumbi in Bishnupur district.

Citing local reports, the daily added that six rounds of mortar fire took place before small firearms started.

In another incident, four men from Manipur's Kumbi assembly constituency who had gone for collecting firewood near the hill ranges adjoining Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts also went missing, police said as reported by news agency PTI. They have been identified as Dara Singh, Ibomcha Singh, Romen Singh and Anand Singh, the police added. Sources told PTI that the possibility of them being held captive by militants cannot be ruled out and help from central forces have been sought.

Prior to this, Manipur’s border town Moreh had witnessed gunfires between security personnel and militants. The gunfight at Moreh, which borders Myanmar, broke out late on Sunday, 7 January, triggering panic among the villages. On Sunday night, firing was reported at Ward 7 and Moreh Bazar. Militants also used bombs to target security forces, according to the officials.

On January 2, at least seven security personnel — four Manipur police commandos and 3 BSF personnel— on their way for a search operation were injured in an attack. They were airlifted to Imphal for better treatment. Before that, the town witnessed similar gun-battles since December 30. Chief Minister N Biren Singh had last week remarked that there were "high chances" that foreign mercenaries from Myanmar were involved in the attacks in Moreh.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to start his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on 14 January from the violence-hit Manipur state. The Manipur government has given permission for the flagging off of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra with a limited number of participants. Congress leaders had earlier said that they were looking for alternative venues after their initial request was denied by CM Singh. Party leaders however insist that the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will start from Manipur ‘at any cost’.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to start from Imphal on January 14 and cover a distance of 6,713 kilometres across 12 states. The march — led once again by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi — will culminate in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.

