Manipur violence: Four missing after fresh firing in Bishnupur
A fresh violence was witnessed in Manipur's Bishnupur district which led to four men missing from the area. As per India Today report, the four men who are reported missing had gone to harvest ginger near the area. The people who are missing have been identified as Oinam Romen Meitei, Ahanthem Dara Meitei, Thoudam Ibomcha Meitei and Thoudam Anand Meitei. According to the report, the firing incident happened between Wangoo in Thoubal district and Kumbi in Bishnupur district.