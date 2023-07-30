Manipur violence: From alleged China's links to President rule's appeal, here are 10 updates4 min read 30 Jul 2023, 09:48 AM IST
Violence continues in Manipur as ethnic conflict between the Meitei community and the Kuki tribe escalates. Hundreds killed, properties destroyed. Former Army Chief suggests involvement of foreign agencies, including China. Opposition delegates to meet with Manipur Governor.
Manipur violence: For nearly three months, India's tiny state Manipur is reeling from ethnic conflict, fought between the majority Meitei community and the minority Kuki tribe. Hundreds of people have been killed and dozens of properties have been reduced to ashes due to the eruption of violence after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, which the residents of the hills had been enjoying for decades since Independence.
