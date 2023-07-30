Manipur violence: For nearly three months, India's tiny state Manipur is reeling from ethnic conflict, fought between the majority Meitei community and the minority Kuki tribe. Hundreds of people have been killed and dozens of properties have been reduced to ashes due to the eruption of violence after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, which the residents of the hills had been enjoying for decades since Independence.

The government in Manipur, regardless of which party comes to power, has always been dominated by plainsmen Meiteis, who account for about 53% of the state's population and live mostly in irregular oval-shaped Imphal Valley.

Consequently, the government's actions have often been viewed through the prism of suspicion by tribals -- mostly Nagas and Kukis -- who make up 40% of Manipur's population and live for the most part in the hills surrounding the valley.

The Kukis are represented by 10 legislators, including five BJP MLAs, in the 60-member Manipur Assembly. The Kuki People's Alliance (KPA), which is an ally of the ruling BJP government, has two MLAs.

The violence in Manipur erupted on 3 May this year and since then brutal reports of killings and rapes have emerged from the state. At present, BJP is the ruling government in the state and the Kuki community are demanding the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who has shown apparent close ties with Meities people.

Here are 10 updates on Manipur and its prolonged ethnic violence:

Mother demands capital punishment for who raped her daughter

The mother of one of the girls who was stripped naked and paraded by a mob in Manipur wants capital punishment for the culprits. She said, "I trust the central government but not the state government."

She also said, "The thing I want to convey is that we the tribals, the minority, we can't live with the Meitei anymore, and second, if possible I want to at least see the dead bodies of my son and husband."

Manipur govt recaptures biometric details of 'illegal' Myanmar immigrants

The government of Manipur has resumed its campaign for the biometric capture of all "illegal" Myanmar immigrants on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Tribals in Manipur reach out to opposition Alliance INDIA

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), an umbrella group of tribals in Manipur, on Saturday, wrote a letter to the opposition alliance INDIA, seeking its support for their demand for a separate administration and implementation of President's rule in the violence-hit state.

CBI launches probe on Manipur viral video

The CBI on Saturday registered a case in connection with Manipur viral video where two women were purportedly seen being paraded naked. The CBI team will question the arrested accused. The process of handing over the evidence is already underway by the local police. Manipur Police arrested six accused after the video went viral.

Ex-Army chief hints ‘Chinese aid’ in Manipur

Former Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane said that involvement of foreign agencies in violence-hit Manipur “cannot be ruled out," as he highlighted the role of “Chinese aid to various insurgent groups" in the northeastern state.

In an indirect reference to China, General Naravane during a discussion on 'National Security Perspectives' at the India International Centre here on Friday said "Internal security is very important. If there is instability not only in our neighbouring country but in our border state, then that instability is bad for our overall national security".

Opposition delegates to meet Governor of Manipur

Opposition delegates of 21 MPs will meet the Governor of Manipur on Sunday after they visited four relif camps on Saturday

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey met affected people on Saturday

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Saturday visited relief camps in Churachandpur and consoled a woman who narrated her story.

She met several locals displaced during the violence that erupted on May 3 and assured the affected people that the government would offer compensation to those who lost family members and experienced property damage.

Additionally, she expressed her commitment to promoting peace and ensuring a bright future for the people of Manipur, promising to do everything in her power to achieve these objectives.

Rally held to protest against the demand for 'separate administration' by Kukis

A massive rally was taken out in Imphal on Saturday to protest against the demand for a 'separate administration' for areas inhabited by the Kuki community. Tens of thousands of demonstrators from across five valley districts of the state participated in the rally, demanding the territorial integrity of the northeastern state where race riots began in early May.

Meghalaya CM calls for political parties to engage on issues in the Northeast

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has urged political parties to take a keen interest in the Northeast region and address the challenges faced by its communities.

Speaking about the recent violence in Manipur, CM Sangma emphasized the importance of peace in the state for the overall well-being of the Northeast.