comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 01 2023 15:59:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 116.6 -1.81%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 627.35 -0.18%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 200.95 -0.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 566.2 0.15%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428 -0.13%
Business News/ News / India/  Manipur violence: Imphal administration rolls back curfew relaxation, THESE categories exempted
Back Back

Manipur violence: Imphal administration rolls back curfew relaxation, THESE categories exempted

 Livemint

Manipur violence: The administration had to roll back order citing the law and order situation in the area. This comes after heavy firing was reported between an armed Meitei mob and Manipur rifles

More than 150 people have been killed in the remote northeastern state of Manipur since armed clashes broke out in May between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and mainly Christian Kuki community (AFP)Premium
More than 150 people have been killed in the remote northeastern state of Manipur since armed clashes broke out in May between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and mainly Christian Kuki community (AFP)

With violence raising its head again in Manipur, the Imphal administration on Wednesday decided to roll back curfew relaxation orders with immediate effect. The administration has ordered curfew relaxation on 31 October in which the movement was allowed between 5:00 AM to 10:00 PM. However, the administration had to roll back order citing the law and order situation in the area. This comes after heavy firing was reported between an armed Meitei mob and Manipur rifles.

In an order released by the administration, Imphal East District Magistrate announced restrictions on movements in the area barring essential services like Health, PHED, Municipal Officials/Staff, Power, petrol pumps, functioning of Courts, to and fro movement of flight passengers and Media personnel.

“Due to the developing law and order situation in the district (curfew) relaxation orders cancelled with immediate effect. However, movement of persons belonging to essential services such as Health, PHED, Municipal Officials/Staff, Power, petrol pumps, functioning of Courts, to and fro movement of flight passengers and Media personnel shall be exempted from the imposition of curfew," the office of Additional District Magistrate, Imphal East District said in an order.

As per reports, a group of people also tried to gherao a Manipur Police office complex and demanded arms from the police. Sensing danger, the police resorted to some warning shots in the air to disperse the mob. Tensions are on the rise in Manipur after the recent killing of a police officer by tribal militants on Tuesday morning.

Internet ban to continue

Amid fresh incidents of violence in the state, the Manipur government has decided to extend the ban on internet services for 5 more days. “There is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech, and hate video messages, inciting the passions of the public, which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the state of Manipur," Manipur Home Commissioner said in an order.

The violence continues even as more than 180 people have lost their lives and hundreds are injured in the ethnic clashes triggered during a tribal solidarity march on 3 May.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 01 Nov 2023, 08:40 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App