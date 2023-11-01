With violence raising its head again in Manipur, the Imphal administration on Wednesday decided to roll back curfew relaxation orders with immediate effect. The administration has ordered curfew relaxation on 31 October in which the movement was allowed between 5:00 AM to 10:00 PM. However, the administration had to roll back order citing the law and order situation in the area. This comes after heavy firing was reported between an armed Meitei mob and Manipur rifles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an order released by the administration, Imphal East District Magistrate announced restrictions on movements in the area barring essential services like Health, PHED, Municipal Officials/Staff, Power, petrol pumps, functioning of Courts, to and fro movement of flight passengers and Media personnel.

“Due to the developing law and order situation in the district (curfew) relaxation orders cancelled with immediate effect. However, movement of persons belonging to essential services such as Health, PHED, Municipal Officials/Staff, Power, petrol pumps, functioning of Courts, to and fro movement of flight passengers and Media personnel shall be exempted from the imposition of curfew," the office of Additional District Magistrate, Imphal East District said in an order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per reports, a group of people also tried to gherao a Manipur Police office complex and demanded arms from the police. Sensing danger, the police resorted to some warning shots in the air to disperse the mob. Tensions are on the rise in Manipur after the recent killing of a police officer by tribal militants on Tuesday morning.

Internet ban to continue Amid fresh incidents of violence in the state, the Manipur government has decided to extend the ban on internet services for 5 more days. “There is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech, and hate video messages, inciting the passions of the public, which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the state of Manipur," Manipur Home Commissioner said in an order.

The violence continues even as more than 180 people have lost their lives and hundreds are injured in the ethnic clashes triggered during a tribal solidarity march on 3 May. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

