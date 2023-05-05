Indian Army's efforts to bring situation under control in violence-hit Manipur | 10 points2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 06:13 AM IST
Manipur violence: The Indian Air Force will be undertaking flying operations to induct additional Indian Army columns commencing tonight from Guwahati and Tezpur.
The Indian Army on Thursday said that the situation in the Moreh and Kangpokpi areas of Manipur was brought under control and is now stable. All efforts are underway to restore normalcy in Imphal and Churachandpur areas too, the Army stated.
