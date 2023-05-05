The Indian Army on Thursday said that the situation in the Moreh and Kangpokpi areas of Manipur was brought under control and is now stable. All efforts are underway to restore normalcy in Imphal and Churachandpur areas too, the Army stated.

"Situation in Moreh and Kangpokpi brought under control and it is stable. All efforts are underway to restore normalcy in Imphal and Churachandpur. The precautionary build-up of additional troops in Manipur continued," said Indian Army officials as quoted by ANI.

Additional columns were also redeployed from Nagaland, they said.

Here's a 10-point guide on Manipur violence

1) The Indian Air Force will be undertaking flying operations to induct additional Indian Army columns commencing tonight from Guwahati and Tezpur, the Army said.

2) Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed in Manipur and flag marches are being held to control the situation after violence erupted broke out on May 3 during a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur to protest the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe category.

3) It also urged the citizens to rely only on content through official and verified sources. This comes after the Indian Army cautioned about several fake videos on the security situation in Manipur were being circulated.

4) "Fake videos on the security situation in Manipur including a video of the attack on Assam Rifles post are being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. Indian Army requests all to rely on content through official and verified sources only," tweeted SpearCorps.IndianArmy.

5) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday called an urgent meeting to ensure the safety of students from Meghalaya following reports of violence in Manipur.

6) He highlighted that the safety of all students must be ensured. He also directed the officials to come up with a plan for the evacuation of students if the situation arises.

7) Violence broke out on May 3 during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

8) The state government has suspended mobile internet for five days. Along with a ban on large gatherings, a night curfew too has been imposed in several districts of the state.

9) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held two meetings over video-conferencing and spoke with the Chief ministers of Manipur and neighboring states over violence in the northeastern state.

10) Sources said several companies of BSF, CRPF and Assam Rifles along with the Army were deployed in the state and there will be more deployment of security forces.

