Manipur violence: Indian Army seizes ammunition, 3 killed in Bishnupur as clashes continue. 06 Aug 2023, 07:13 AM IST
Manipur violence: Five people were killed in the latest incident, prompting the Indian Army to launch a search operation to seize weapons. A 24-hour general strike has also paralysed normal life in Imphal Valley, with markets and schools closed.
Manipur has continued to convulse with violence since 3 May as ethnic clashes between the majority community Meitei and hilly tribes Kuki remain unresolved. Yesterday, five people got killed in the latest incidence of violent activities in the tiny northeastern state, besides, gunfights and arson continued till late in the night.