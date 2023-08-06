Manipur has continued to convulse with violence since 3 May as ethnic clashes between the majority community Meitei and hilly tribes Kuki remain unresolved. Yesterday, five people got killed in the latest incidence of violent activities in the tiny northeastern state, besides, gunfights and arson continued till late in the night.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, three men from Meitei community were shot dead inside their homes in the Kwakta area. Hours later, two Kuki men were killed in Churachandpur districts.

Manipur violence: Here are 10 latest updates

Indian Army launches search operation to seize weapons of rioters

The Indian Army said it has apprehended one armed insurgent and recovered "war-like stores" during a search operation Bishnupur district.

One self-loading rifle, ammunition, and war-like stores were recovered during the operation.

The Spear Corps of the Indian Army, in a statement, said that under 'Operation Mongcham' multiple operations were launched in the aftermath of the incident at Kwakta, Bishnupur in the wee hours of Saturday after three the killing of three Meitei people.

2. Father-son duo killed in a fresh case of violence in Manipur

Three persons including a father-son duo were killed by militants in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Friday night while another three sustained bullet wounds following heavy exchange of fire between state forces and armed men in the same district.

Eyewitnesses said several houses were burnt at Ukha Tampak in Bishnupur district by a mob in retaliation for the murders.

In another incident, three persons including one policeman were injured following heavy exchange of fire between state forces and militants near Kwakta on Saturday morning.

3. Meitei strike

A 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating committee of 27 assembly constituencies in Manipur on Saturday paralysed normal life in Imphal Valley, with markets and business establishments remaining shut in almost all localities.

Public transport stayed off the road and only a few private vehicles were seen plying on the streets.

Schools also remained closed due to the strike from midnight.

4. Manipur cabinet session

Manipur cabinet has recommended Governor Anusuiya Uikey to convene a session of the assembly from August 21. The Congress had urged Governor Uikey to convene an emergency session of the assembly to discuss the "ongoing unprecedented turmoil" in the state.

5. 'Manipur situation can reverse only....'

The North East Students Organisation (NESO) has appealed to the Central government to come out with measures to restore normalcy in ethnic strife-torn Manipur. NESO has submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the Manipur governor seeking his immediate intervention for the restoration of peace and normalcy in the state at the earliest.

NESO, its leaders said is "deeply pained" to witness the present "anarchical" situation in Manipur as violence and arson continue to engulf most parts of the state for over three months.

HOW DID THE MANIPUR VIOLENCE BEGIN?

On May 3, members of the Kuki and Naga tribes, who inhabit Manipur's hills and are regarded as Scheduled Tribes, or India's most disadvantaged groups, launched a protest against the possible extension of their benefits to the dominant Meiteis.

The Meitei has sought special benefits for more than a decade but received a fillip in April after the Manipur High Court recommended the government should consider the demand and set a deadline of mid-May.

Meiteis account for half of Manipur's population and extending limited affirmative action quotas to them would mean they would get a share in education and government jobs reserved for Kukis and Nagas.

Meiteis have traditionally lived in Manipur's more prosperous valley region which makes up 10% of the state's area.

They have also had better access to employment and economic opportunities.

Nagas and Kukis live in poorly developed hills.

The development imbalance favouring the valley over the hills has been a point of contention and rivalry between the ethnic groups.