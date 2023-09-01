Manipur violence is unprecedented…, senior Army official explains why this time ethnic clash is more dangerous1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 09:57 AM IST
Communal tensions in Manipur are at an unprecedented level due to the large number of weapons possessed by both communities.
Manipur has seen communal tensions previously also but the current situation is unprecedented owing to the fact that both communities have large number of weapons, a senior Army official said on Friday.
More than 160 people have been killed and several hundreds injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.
(With inputs from ANI)