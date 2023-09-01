Communal tensions in Manipur are at an unprecedented level due to the large number of weapons possessed by both communities.

Manipur has seen communal tensions previously also but the current situation is unprecedented owing to the fact that both communities have large number of weapons, a senior Army official said on Friday.

Lt. General PC Nair, Director General of Assam Rifles said, “The situation that we are facing in Manipur is unprecedented. We have never faced anything of this kind. Something similar happened in the early 90s when the Nagas and Kukis fought and then within the Kuki groups also there was a fight in the late 90s."

Speaking of the current threats, he said, "Today, the biggest challenge is the large number of weapons that are out within both communities. Related to this, is the minds of both communities. Today, there's so much against each other, it's so corrupted. "

“This needs to be stalled. There is a need for realisation to come for the people that the only way forward is peace…," he adds

‘Changes in the last decade have been phenomenal’ Nair also praised the developments that happened in last 10 years and urges all to look forwards

"The changes in the last decade have been phenomenal in terms of infrastructure, educational institutions, job opportunities, airports and highways...Who, 10 years ago would have ever imagined that a Femina Miss India or a Durand Cup or a G20 meet would ever happen?"

If somebody asked this question, you would say "Are you mad to ask such a question" but all this has happened and this is what I want to remind the citizens of Manipur. Let's get back there because as you move forward that is the only way to ensure your socioeconomic progress…, he added

More than 160 people have been killed and several hundreds injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

(With inputs from ANI)

