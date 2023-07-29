Reports of violence have continued to jolt India from its small state, Manipur, where two key communities--the ethnic majority Meiteis and the Kuki tribal group are involved in bitter clashes that have killed hundreds of people and caused enormous amounts of economic loss. Since May 3, scores of people have succumbed to attacks in the ethnic violence in Manipur. The violent clashes between the two communities broke out when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Here are eight challenges in the Manipur crisis:
- According to a report by the NDTV, the peace community formed by Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey did not gain traction as people from Kuki and Meitei communities opted out for various reasons.
- The two ethnic groups have maintained that they will not compromise on the territorial integrity of Manipur.
- The Kukis say that Meiteis have political dominance in Manipur Assembly with 40 MLAs in the 60-member assembly, therefore, they are demanding a separate state.
- Both Kuki and Meities do not trust the security forces. Kukis say that Manipur police are biased while Meiteis trust Assam Rifles.
- Kukis are demanding the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh while Meiteis are in his support.
- The Nagas, Manipur's largest tribal group, have distanced themselves from the conflict, but the Naga People's Front supports CM Biren Singh.
- Besides, the involvement of Mizoram and its Chief Minister has also upset the Manipur government and Meiteis. Mizo tribe has close links with the Kuki, Zo, and Chin tribes.
- Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA)'s withdrawal has created technical issues for implementing all-out army operations as in the past.
Read more about this in NDTV's report.
