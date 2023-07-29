Reports of violence have continued to jolt India from its small state, Manipur, where two key communities--the ethnic majority Meiteis and the Kuki tribal group are involved in bitter clashes that have killed hundreds of people and caused enormous amounts of economic loss. Since May 3, scores of people have succumbed to attacks in the ethnic violence in Manipur. The violent clashes between the two communities broke out when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}