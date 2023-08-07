'Don't think it will affect the govt in any way' Manipur Health Minister Sapam Ranjan after KPA withdraw support Manipur news LIVE Updates: On Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) withdrawing support from the state government in the state, Manipur Health Minister Sapam Ranjan told ANI, "We've been told that they have withdrawn the support. I think KPA has two MLAs in the Assembly... I don't think it will affect the govt in any way since we have the absolute numbers."

Five policemen suspended over May 4 Manipur incident Manipur violence LIVE: On Sunday, Manipur Police suspended five police personnel including the station incharge of the area where the incident of two women being stripped and paraded by a mob had taken place on May 4, officials said as reported by PTI. The officials said immediately after the video of the incident surfaced on July 19, Manipur police decided to suspend the station in-charge of Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district and four other police personnel. The action was taken promptly and has not been reversed despite daily protests by some sections of people from the majority community for their reinstatement, they said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

COCOMI to boycott govt for failing to convene emergency assembly session Manipur violence LIVE: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of several Imphal-based civil society organisations, has decided to boycott the state government for its failure to convene an emergency session of the legislative assembly and inept handling of the ongoing unrest in the state which has so far claimed over 160 lives. Addressing a press conference at the COCOMI office here on Sunday, convener Jeetendra Ningomba said he was disappointed with the government for not heeding to its demand for an emergency assembly session before August 5 to seek a peaceful resolution to the current turmoil. He said COCOMI will not cooperate with any activities initiated by the state government. "We had demanded an emergency session of the assembly. But the state government failed to act on our request. This compelled us to boycott it," Ningomba said.

Curfew relaxed in twin Imphal districts till noon on Monday Manipur news LIVE: Curfew in the Imphal East and West districts of Manipur was relaxed from 5 am to noon on Monday. Separate statements were issued by the office of the respective district magistrates in this regard. "Restriction of movement of the public from their residence is hereby lifted from 5 am to noon on August 7 to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food items," the notifications stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Didn't ask for a piece of Moon' RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha on discussion on Manipur crisis Manipur updates: While speaking to PTI, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha said, “We didn't ask for a piece of Moon. (Rule) 267 is a provision which calls for discussion on a serious situation above all other businesses (in the Parliament). When we visited Manipur relief camps, people from both the communities urged for (discussion in the Parliament) under 267."

Naga body calls for massive rallies on August 9 to conclude peace talks Manipur violence LIVE: A powerful Naga body in Manipur has called for holding massive rallies in Naga-inhabited areas in the northeastern state on August 9 to press for successfully concluding the peace talks with the Centre based on the Framework Agreement. The United Naga Council (UNC), in a statement, said that rallies will be held in the district headquarters of Tamenglong, Senapati, Ukhrul and Chandel districts from 10 am on Wednesday, as reported by PTI. "The inordinate delay in signing the final agreement is a cause of concern and has the potential to derail the peace negotiation," it said. The UNC appealed to all Nagas to participate in the rallies in large numbers. It said that the peace process made significant progress with the signing of the historic Framework Agreement between the Centre and the NSCN(IM) on August 3, 2015. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Parliament session: No trust motion, Manipur to Delhi bill, crucial debates listed for discussion this week The ongoing dispute over the Manipur issue has led to continuous disruptions in the Parliament's monsoon session for the past 12 days. The deadlock between the Centre and the opposition alliance INDIA is likely to persist for the next few days. Despite the logjam, crucial debates are anticipated in this week also, covering topics such as the Delhi Ordinance Bill, Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, and a possible no-confidence motion. The Parliament might also witness Rahul Gandhi's active participation in these debates, which will undoubtedly be a significant moment for the legislative body. Here are a list of things that are expected in Parliament this week {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Manipur tribal body leaders to meet Shah in Delhi Manipur news: Representatives of an influential tribal group from Manipur will fly to Delhi on Monday to attend a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the prevailing situation in the strife-torn northeastern state, sources said as reported by PTI. The delegation of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), a body representing various Zo ethnic groups in Manipur, responded to an invitation extended by Shah. The ITLF leaders reached the Mizoram capital from Churachandpur in Manipur and will fly to Delhi from Lengpui airport.

Kuki MLAs likely to skip Manipur assembly session Most of the Kuki MLAs irrespective of their party affiliations are unlikely to attend the Manipur assembly session slated to be called from 21 August. There are 10 Kuki-Zomi MLAs, including seven from the BJP, two from the Kuki People's Alliance, and one independent, in the Manipur House which has a strength of 60 members. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Manipur's legislative assembly seat sharing Manipur news: At present, BJP has 37 MLAs in the current government. It has the support of five MLAs from the Naga People's Front (NPF), seven MLAs from the National People's Party (NPP) along with the backing of three independent legislators. The opposition now consists of a total of eight MLAs, which include the Congress which has five MLAs, the JD(U) which has one MLA and two from the KPA. Following the last state assembly elections, five JD(U) MLAs joined hands with the BJP

Manipur Police says Report of looting of arms, ammunition 'misleading' Manipur news: Manipur police, in a press note issued on Twitter, has said that reports of looting of arms and ammunition from different police stations and armouries in the valley districts only on August 5 were ‘misleading’. They added that the security forces have been continuously raiding the hill and valley areas to recover the looted arms and ammunition. 1057 arms and 14201 ammunitions have been recovered in the valley districts and 138 arms and 121 ammunitions have been recovered in the hill districts

More central forces sent; Kuki People’s Alliance withdraws support to Biren's govt. 10 updates Manipur violence news: The Central government has dispatched 800 additional security personnel to Manipur as the tiny state has remained gripped in severe ethnic clashes for nearly 100 days, Hindustan Times reported. Besides, Manipur Chief Minister is facing a new challenge--an "indefinite social boycott" by Meitei's outfit, as well as, the Kuki People’s Alliance. Read more here

BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) held protest over Manipur violence in Punjab Manipur violence news: The Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) on Sunday held a protest over the Manipur violence and demanded the dismissal of the N Biren Singh-led government in the northeastern state. The farmers' body also sought strict action against those involved in parading two women naked in the strife-torn state.

Kuki People’s Alliance withdraws support to Biren Singh government in Manipur Manipur news: The Kuki People’s Alliance on Sunday withdrew its support to the Manipur CM Biren Singh’s government. Kuki People’s Alliance president Tongmang Haokip on Sunday wrote a letter to Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey to inform her about the party withdrawing its support to the incumbent government. "After careful consideration of the current conflagration, the continued support for the incumbent government of Manipur led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh is no longer fructuous. Accordingly, the support of the KPA to the Government of Manipur is hereby withdrawn and can be considered null and void," the letter read.