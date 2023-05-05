LIVE UPDATES

Manipur Violence LIVE: Indian Army to bring in more troops from Assam, Nagaland to restore peace

1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 06:58 AM IST

Premium Vandalism and arson occurred in several districts of Manipur as tensions grip the northeastern state amid widespread protests against the demand for the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category, on Thursday. (ANI)