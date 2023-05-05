Home/ News / India/  Manipur Violence LIVE: Indian Army to bring in more troops from Assam, Nagaland to restore peace
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Manipur Violence LIVE: Indian Army to bring in more troops from Assam, Nagaland to restore peace

1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 06:58 AM IST Livemint
Vandalism and arson occurred in several districts of Manipur as tensions grip the northeastern state amid widespread protests against the demand for the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category, on Thursday. (ANI)Premium
Vandalism and arson occurred in several districts of Manipur as tensions grip the northeastern state amid widespread protests against the demand for the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category, on Thursday. (ANI)

Manipur Violence updates: The Indian Army said that the situation in Moreh and Kangpokpi areas was brought under control and is stable, while all efforts are underway to restore normalcy in Imphal and Churachandpur area.

In Manipur, violence broke out between tribals and the majority Meitei community which has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages. The 'shoot at sight' order was issued on Thursday by the Governor of the northeastern state who said all magistrates could issue the order when persuasion, warning, and reasonable force "have been exhausted and the situation could not be controlled".

The army and Assam Rifles staged flag marches in the Khuga, Tampa, and Khomaujanbba areas of Churachandpur. Flag marches were also carried out in Mantripukhri, Lamphel, Koeirangi area of Imphal Valley, and Sugnu in Kakching district on Thursday. 

Follow this blog to get all the latest updates on Manipur violence.

05 May 2023, 06:58:47 AM IST

Situation under control, efforts underway to restore normalcy, says Indian Army

In the wake of clashes in parts of Manipur, the Indian Army said that the situation in Moreh and Kangpokpi areas was brought under control and is stable.

The Indian Army further said that all efforts are underway to restore normalcy in Imphal and Churachandpur area.

"Situation in Moreh and Kangpokpi brought under control and it is stable. All efforts are underway to restore normalcy in Imphal and Churachandpur. The precautionary build-up of additional troops in Manipur continued," said Indian Army officials.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout