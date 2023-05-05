In Manipur, violence broke out between tribals and the majority Meitei community which has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages. The 'shoot at sight' order was issued on Thursday by the Governor of the northeastern state who said all magistrates could issue the order when persuasion, warning, and reasonable force "have been exhausted and the situation could not be controlled".
The army and Assam Rifles staged flag marches in the Khuga, Tampa, and Khomaujanbba areas of Churachandpur. Flag marches were also carried out in Mantripukhri, Lamphel, Koeirangi area of Imphal Valley, and Sugnu in Kakching district on Thursday.
Follow this blog to get all the latest updates on Manipur violence.
In the wake of clashes in parts of Manipur, the Indian Army said that the situation in Moreh and Kangpokpi areas was brought under control and is stable.
The Indian Army further said that all efforts are underway to restore normalcy in Imphal and Churachandpur area.
"Situation in Moreh and Kangpokpi brought under control and it is stable. All efforts are underway to restore normalcy in Imphal and Churachandpur. The precautionary build-up of additional troops in Manipur continued," said Indian Army officials.
