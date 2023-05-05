Manipur violence: Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi, Amit Shah to restore peace in violence-hit areas2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 05:10 AM IST
Violence broke out on May 3 during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand by Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed concern over violence-hit Manipur and urged PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to restore peace in the northeastern state.
