Manipur: Militants plant IED, attack Assam Rifles troop in Tengnoupal; search ops on to trace attackers
Manipur violence update: The incident happened around 9.30 am on Thursday when 20 Assam Rifles soldiers were conducting a regular patrol.
A troop of Assam Rifles was reportedly attacked by militants in the Saibol area of the Tengnoupal district in Manipur on Thursday. An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast was reported in the area, while an official said the explosion was followed by heavy firing from militants, the Hindustan Times reported.