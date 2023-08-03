Manipur violence: Mob clash in Bishnupur, curfew relaxation scrapped in Imphal1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 03:30 PM IST
Since May 3, atleast 150 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence in the state.
Amid the fresh incidents in Manipur's Bishnupur, a total curfew relaxation has been scrapped in Imphal (East) and Imphal (West) districts, reported news agency ANI.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.