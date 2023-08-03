Hello User
Home/ News / India/  Manipur violence: Mob clash in Bishnupur, curfew relaxation scrapped in Imphal

Manipur violence: Mob clash in Bishnupur, curfew relaxation scrapped in Imphal

1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 03:30 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee

  • Since May 3, atleast 150 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence in the state.

Smoke and flame billows out after a few houses were set on fire by miscreants in the violence-hit Manipur (PTI)

Amid the fresh incidents in Manipur's Bishnupur, a total curfew relaxation has been scrapped in Imphal (East) and Imphal (West) districts, reported news agency ANI.

In the latest update, Meitei community-led protestors clashed with the security forces in Bishnupur. To disperse the crowd, the forces resorted to heavy firing.

"The total curfew which was relaxed from 05:00 am to 08:00 pm on August 3 in Imphal West District stands withdrawn. A total curfew is imposed in the district with immediate effect and restriction of movement of the general public outside their residences is enforced in all areas of Imphal West District," said an order by the Office of District Magistrate, Govt of Manipur.

"Movement of persons belonging to essential services such as health, electricity, PHED, petrol pumps, schools/colleges, and municipality. Press and electronic media, functioning of courts and to and fro movement of flight passengers to the airport shall be exempted from the imposition of curfew," the order added.

Since May 3, at least 150 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence in the state.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 03:32 PM IST
