Manipur violence: Mob torches CRPF bus after asking the jawans to deboard

Hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting on the security situation in violence-hit Manipur, unknown miscreants in Kangpokpi district torched a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus on Monday night. However, interestingly, no jawan was hurt in the incident, said police.

According to Hindustan Times (HT) report citing police, the CRPF bus was headed from the Kangpokpi's deputy commissioner’s office to the district's police station when it was stopped by some unknown miscreants, alleging that the bus belonged to the Meitei community.

Reportedly, a team of Manipur police rushed to the spot. The mob gradually blocked the National Highway-2 (Imphal-Dimapur), leaving no passage for the police to pass.

The mob asked the CRPF jawans to vacate the bus in which they were travelling and the torched it.

According to media reports, a case has been filed against unknown people with the police station in Kangpokpi. The incident reportedly happened at 9 pm on Monday.

In the Monday meeting, Amit Shah did a holistic review of the security situation in Manipur in a high-level meeting and directed to ensure that "no further incident of violence takes place" in the north-eastern state.

He also stressed upon strategic deployment of the central forces to restore peace and tranquillity in Manipur.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Manipur Police said that security forces arrested three insurgents from Shantong near Lamlong Village, Tengnoupal District.

The arrested individuals are Thiyam Lukhoi Luwang (21) of the KYKL Group, Keisham Premchand Singh (24) of the KYKL Group, and Inaobi Khundrakpam (20) of the KCP Noyon Group.

The arrests followed search operations and area domination conducted by security forces in the hill and valley districts' fringe and vulnerable areas.