Manipur violence: Wife of freedom fighter burnt alive inside her house

Manipur violence: Wife of freedom fighter burnt alive inside her house1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 08:39 AM IST
Ethnic clashes in Manipur have turned violent, with reports of a freedom fighter's wife being burned alive in her house. The clashes began over protests regarding the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes.
Manipur violence: Unimaginable stories of horror from Manipur have continued to jolt the rest of the country as the ethnic clashes in the northeast state have turned inhumane. Days after the viral video of two tribal women being paraded naked by a mob, another shocking report has appeared. According to a report by the NDTV news channel, the wife of a freedom fighter was burnt alive inside her house in Kakching district's Serou village.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×