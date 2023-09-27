Manipur violence news: AFSPA extended for 6 months starting 1 October
Violence stricken Manipur has again been placed under the stringent Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, starting 1 October. The AFSPA will remain in force for another six months.
Manipur has again been placed under the stringent Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, starting 1 October. According to official notice, the AFSPA will remain in force for another six months in strife-hit Manipur. Meanwhile 19 police stations mainly comprising areas in the valley have been kept out of its purview.