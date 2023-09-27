Manipur has again been placed under the stringent Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, starting 1 October. According to official notice, the AFSPA will remain in force for another six months in strife-hit Manipur. Meanwhile 19 police stations mainly comprising areas in the valley have been kept out of its purview. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The move comes even as protests over the killing of two missing Meitei teenagers, who were allegedly killed by suspected Kuki militants, continued to rock Manipur.

In an official notification issued, it was stated that "Governor of Manipur hereby accords approval to declare the entire state of Manipur excluding the areas falling under the jurisdiction of 19 police stations...as 'Disturbed Area' for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2023." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The police station areas where the Disturbed Areas Act has not been imposed are Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Pastol, Wangoi, Porompat, Heingagng, Lamlai, Iribung, Leimakhong, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol, Moirang, Kakchin and Jirbam.

Further, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team, led by the agency's Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar, reached Imphal in a special flight earlier today to investigate the alleged "kidnapping and killing" of two students, Sources said.

The two boys had reportedly gone missing in Manipur on July 6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Upon their arrival at Imphal airport, the CBI team parried questions about the incident.

