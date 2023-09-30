Manipur Violence News: Imphal once again witnesses protests against students' killing incident
Manipur CM promises to catch culprits in killing of two students; CBI team arrives to investigate. Protests continue.
Manipur Violence News: Protests against the Meitei students killing incident who had gone missing in July once again rocked Imphal on Friday evening. At around 11 pm, protestors allegedly tried to attack the residence of BJP MLA L Susindro.
