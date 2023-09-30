Manipur CM promises to catch culprits in killing of two students; CBI team arrives to investigate. Protests continue.

Manipur Violence News: Protests against the Meitei students killing incident who had gone missing in July once again rocked Imphal on Friday evening. At around 11 pm, protestors allegedly tried to attack the residence of BJP MLA L Susindro. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several videos circulated on social media platforms, showed a heavy presence of security forces to disperse the protestors and maintain the law and order situation in the area, HT reported.

However, there is no information available on whether the BJP MLA was present at his residence at the time attack yesterday. It is pertinent to note that Susindro was also targeted in June when a mob torched a private godown belonging to him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Imphal Valley has been witnessing protests since Tuesday after photos of two Meitei students who were killed here, surfaced on the internet. In the images, one shows the two students’ dead bodies, while the other one shows them sitting in fear with two armed men in the background.

Following this, mobile internet services were suspended for five days in Manipur. The curbs will remain effective in the state till 7.45 pm on 1 October 2023. A CBI team led by Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar also reached Imphal to investigate the alleged kidnapping and killing of two students.

Hill areas of Manipur were again placed under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA which has been extended for six months, barring 19 police stations falling under the Imphal valley and an area that shares its boundary with neighboring Assam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said the culprits will definitely be caught. “Everything will be fine soon."

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Meitei communities against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST).

So far, more than 170 people have lost their lives in the ethnic clashes in Manipur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

