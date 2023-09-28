Manipur Violence News LIVE: Hill areas of Manipur were again placed under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA which has been extended for six months, barring 19 police stations falling under the Imphal valley and an area that shares its boundary with neighboring Assam. Mobile internet services were suspended for five days in Manipur. The curbs will remain effective in the state till 7.45 pm on 1 October 2023.
Thousands of students in Imphal took to the streets on 26 September. A large number of students gathered and staged a demonstration in Imphal seeking justice for the two Meitei students, who went missing on 6 July – during the peak of ethnic violence in the state.
This came after several photos of the deceased bodies of two missing Meitei teenagers appeared on the internet who were allegedly killed by suspected Kuki militants. In the images, one shows the two students’ dead bodies, while the other one shows them sitting in fear with two armed men in the background.
Catch all the LIVE updates on Manipur violence news here,
The BJP on Wednesday termed the alleged kidnap and murder of two students in Manipur as "gory criminal act" and assured that the perpetrators will not be spared.
A CBI team led by Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar reached Imphal on Wednesday to investigate the "kidnapping and killing" of two students days after they went missing, sources said.
"Two students who were kidnapped in July and murdered in Manipur is a gory criminal act, the perpetrators of which will never be spared," BJP’s national spokesperson and in-charge of northeastern states Sambit Patra wrote on X.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing violence situation in Manipur. He demanded that BJP's ‘incompetent’ chief minister should be sacked.
A Central Bureau of Investigation team, led by the agency's Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar, reached Imphal in a special flight earlier today to investigate the alleged "kidnapping and killing" of two students, Sources said.
The two boys had reportedly gone missing in Manipur on July 6.
Manipur has again been placed under the stringent Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, starting 1 October. According to official notice, the AFSPA will remain in force for another six months in strife-hit Manipur. Meanwhile, 19 police stations mainly comprising areas in the valley have been kept out of its purview.
In July, two sets of parents were left seeking answers after their children daughter, Luwangbi Linthoingambi Hijam, and the other’s son, Phijam Hemanjit Singh went missing.
With an aim to restore normalcy in the northeastern state that has been disrupted due to clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3, the Manipur government is likely to adopt a ‘one district, one force’ arrangement for better coordination of security forces.
The Manipur government has imposed a full curfew in Imphal East and Imphal West districts, in view of the precarious law and order situation.
An angry mob Wednesday burnt down the mandal office of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Thoubal district in Manipur. The BJP office was targeted by a large group of protesters who vented their fury over the alleged kidnapping and killing of two students in the state, the India Today reported.
A Christian social activist from Mizoram, Alinery Lianhlawng, told the United Nations that the narratives peddled by the international media on Manipur violence hold no ground and India’s northeast region has rich ethnic diversity.
Speaking during a general debate at the 54th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Alinery said, “Being an indigenous woman from the NE of India, I have the privilege to shed light on the Manipur conflict and the Government of India’s firm resolve to bring back peace and normalcy in the region."
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be providing security to the team of Central Bureau of Investigation which is visiting the violence hit areas in Manipur.
"Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been given charge of security of CBI teams visiting various locations in Manipur for investigation purposes and collection of evidence," a senior official told ANI.
Violent protests continued to rock Manipur’s capital for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured Chief Minister N Biren Singh of quick action in dealing with the culprits responsible for kidnapping and killing two youths.
The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA was extended by another six months in Manipur on Wednesday barring 19 police stations falling under the Imphal valley and an area that shares its boundary with neighboring Assam.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!