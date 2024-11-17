Manipur Violence News: Meitei group issues 24-hour ultimatum for Biren Singh govt; Rahul Gandhi demands PM Modi’s visit

Manipur Violence News: In a rapidly escalating crisis, civil society groups in Manipur have given the state government a 24-hour ultimatum, demanding immediate and decisive action against armed militant groups, reports NDTV. The call for action comes as Manipur continues to grapple with violent unrest, including an attempted breach of Chief Minister N Biren Singh's residence by a mob on Saturday evening.

Manipur Violence News: Rahul Gandhi seeks PM Visit Amid the rising violence in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has voiced his concerns, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the state and take steps to restore peace. Gandhi expressed his deep concern on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

“The recent string of violent clashes and continuing bloodshed in Manipur is deeply disturbing. After more than a year of division and suffering, it was the hope of every Indian that the Central and State governments would have made every effort at reconciliation and found a solution. I urge the PM once again to visit Manipur and work towards restoring peace and healing in the region.”

Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Shukla also sought goverment actions. Taking to X, he posted, “Manipur is burning again! Government should take sincere efforts for a peaceful & prosperous Manipur by taking into confidence of all stakeholders. I urge the Govt. to take proactive steps to address this crisis at the earliest. Country can't afford the crisis to continue.”

Manipur Violence News: Violence Escalates with Attacks on Government Properties The situation in Manipur turned even more volatile as protesters attacked the homes of three state ministers and six Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) on Saturday, including Chief Minister and BJP leader Biren Singh

The violent protests followed the discovery of the bodies of six missing individuals, recovered from a river in Jiribam.

Protestors ransacked and set fire to properties. Protesters assembled outside the Sagolband residence of BJP legislator RK Imo, son-in-law of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Security forces responded by deploying tear gas shells to disperse the crowds in different parts of Imphal, the capital of Manipur.

Manipur Violence News: Bodies Recovered from Manipur River The current wave of Manipur violence gained momentum following the recovery of six bodies, suspected to be of missing Meitei individuals, from a displaced persons' camp near a site where security forces killed 10 Hmar men on 11 November.

The slain men were described by security forces as militants, though the Kuki-Zo community insists they were village volunteers.

Among the six Meitei victims were a 25-year-old woman, her two children, a 31-year-old woman and her daughter, and a 60-year-old woman, allegedly abducted by Kuki militants. The bodies of the three individuals, believed to be among the six who went missing from Jiribam on Monday, were discovered floating in the River Jiri.

The bodies were sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam for post-mortem examination.

Manipur Violence News: Govt Imposes Restrictions In response to the surging violence, the Manipur government imposed a curfew in the Imphal East, Imphal West, and Bishnupur districts, starting from 4:30 pm on Saturday.

Internet and mobile data services were suspended in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur districts to curb the spread of hate speech and prevent the circulation of inflammatory videos on social media platforms.

Manipur Violence News: The Role of Armed Militant Groups in Crisis As tensions remain high, civil society groups have called for action against the armed militant groups believed to be fuelling the violence.