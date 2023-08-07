Manipur violence news: SC forms former HC judges' committee to look into relief, rehabilitation2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 03:54 PM IST
The Supreme Court of India on Monday appointed three former High Court judges- Justice Gita Mittal, Justice Shalini Joshi, Justice Asha Menon- to lead a committee that would look into the investigation, relief, remedial measures, compensation, rehabilitation in violence stricken Manipur
