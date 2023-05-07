Shashi Tharoor calls for ‘President’s rule' in violence-hit Manipur2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 08:29 AM IST
Violent clashes broke out between tribals and people belonging to the majority Meitei community in Manipur on Wednesday, displacing thousands of people and killing more than 50.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Manipur over the clashes between tribals and members of the dominant Meitei community. He took to his official Twitter handle and called for ‘President’s rule' in the violence-hit northeast state.
