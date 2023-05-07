Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Manipur over the clashes between tribals and members of the dominant Meitei community. He took to his official Twitter handle and called for ‘President’s rule' in the violence-hit northeast state .

“As the Manipur violence persists, all right-thinking Indians must ask themselves what happened to the much-vaunted good governance we had been promised," Tharoor tweeted.

He also said, “The voters of Manipur are feeling grossly betrayed just a year after putting the BJP in power in their state. It’s time for President’s Rule; the state Govt is just not up to the job they were elected to do."

Violent clashes broke out between tribals and people belonging to the majority Meitei community in Manipur on Wednesday, displacing thousands of people and killing more than 50.

The death toll in the ethnic violence which has engulfed Manipur increased to 54, officials said even as unofficial sources placed the figure at several scores dead and more than 150 injured.

However, life returned to wary normalcy in Imphal Valley on Saturday as shops and markets reopened and cars started plying on the roads. The Manipur government has also partially relaxed the curfew from 7 am to 10 am on Sunday to allow people to buy essential items.

State governor Sushri Anusuiya Uikey on Saturday appealed to the people in the state to maintain brotherhood and dispel the feeling of fear and insecurity, said an official release from the governor's office.

She even assured the citizens that all the security forces including the Army, Rapid Action Force (RAF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are all continuously working in the state to bring the situation under control.

“If any kind of incident nuisance disturbance or spreading fear, looting damaging property or causing human harm occurs around you, immediately inform the 24-hour control room of the army No. 9233637014 or the police," she added.