Manipur violence news: 'Shoot at sight' orders issued to contain spiraling unrest3 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 06:22 PM IST
According to reports a total of fifty-five columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles has been deployed to contain widespread rioting that broke out across Manipur
The Manipur Government issued a ‘shoot at sight' order to control the spiraling violence in the state. The state government in their directive said that authotiries should ‘should at sight’ in ‘extreme cases’ as fifty-five columns of the Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed to contain widespread rioting.
