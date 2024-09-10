Manipur News: State orders govt, private colleges to remain closed on 11-12 September

Manipur Violence: As fresh clashes erupted in the North Eastern state of Manipur, the state government directed all government and private colleges to remain closed on 11 September, Wednesday and 12 September, Thursday. The directive comes after more than 40 students were injured during confrontations with security forces as they attempted to march toward the Raj Bhavan in Imphal, on Tuesday.

The demonstration aimed to press for the removal of the Director General of Police (DGP) and the security advisor to the state government.

Manipur Protests On Tuesday, thousands of students and female protesters gathered to advance towards the Raj Bhavan on BT Road but were intercepted by security forces near the Congress Bhavan.

The protesters, who were chanting slogans and hurling stones and glass marbles at the police, prompted the deployment of tear gas shells to control the situation, according to a police officer.

In addition to this, students from Manipur University held a protest rally where they burned an effigy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Their protest later moved towards the state secretariat but was halted at Kakwa in the Imphal West district.

The students are demanding the removal of the DGP and the state security advisor, accusing them of failing to effectively manage the law and order situation in Manipur.

Internet ban, curfew in Manipur An indefinite curfew has been imposed in Imphal East and West districts, restricting residents from leaving their homes, while prohibitory orders under Section 163 (2) of BNSS are in effect in Thoubal.

In response to escalating student protests, the Manipur government has suspended internet services statewide for five days to prevent the spread of images, hate speech, and videos via social media.