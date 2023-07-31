Manipur Violence: ‘No objection if SC monitors CBI probe’, says Centre2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 01:44 PM IST
Manipur Violence: Supreme Court had taken suo moto cognizance of the matter on July 20, asking the state government and centre to take immediate steps in the matter and apprise it on what action has been taken.
Manipur Violence: The Supreme Court of India on Monday called for evolving a broad mechanism to deal with violence against women in violence-hit Manipur. It asked how many FIRs have been registered in such incidents since May in the northeast state.
Senior advocate Indira Jaising told the top court that a total of 595 FIRs have been registered as per the Centre's status report. “How many of these relate to sexual violence, and how many are arson, murder, there is no clarity," Jaising said.
Jaising further argues for a high-powered committee to visit violence-hit Manipur and record the survivors' statements.
However, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves pressed for an SIT comprising retired senior police officers into the case. “There is a conspiracy to commit rapes. There have been 16 such instances."
He also requested the Supreme Court not to include any cop from Manipur in the SIT and oppose a CBI probe.
The hearing in the matter is still underway.
On July 20, the apex court observed that it was ‘deeply disturbed’ by the video of two women being paraded naked in strife-torn Manipur. It said that using women as instruments for perpetrating violence is "simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy".
Following this, a bench headed by the chief justice of India directed the Centre and the Manipur government to take immediate remedial, rehabilitative, and preventive steps and apprise it of the action taken.