Days after his visit to Manipur, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, on Thursday released a five-minute-long video and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the ethnic violence-hit state.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi visited the relief camp in Manipur's Bishnupur and met victims of clashes.

In a video posted on his X handle, Rahul Gandhi said that there is no improvement in the situation and asked PM Modi to appeal for peace by visiting the state.

Stating that he visited Manipur for the third time since violence broke, Rahul Gandhi said, “Unfortunately, there is no improvement in the situation. Even today, the state is divided into two parts."

The Congress leader said that houses are burning, innocent lives are in danger and thousands of families are forced to live in relief camps.

"The Prime Minister should personally visit Manipur, listen to the problems of the people of the state and appeal for peace," added Gandhi.

He further stated that the Congress Party and INDIA will raise the need for peace in Manipur with full force in Parliament to pressure the government to end this tragedy.

In a video, Rahul Gandhi also shared the interactions he had with people.

Responding to a woman's request to fight for them, Rahul Gandhi said, "I spoke for you people. All MPs and the Congress party raised the issue in parliament. We can put all the pressure (on govt) and we will."

Gandhi further added, "I can raise the issue, help you, put pressure, but I cannot tell you when can you go back (to home), because the government will have to answer this. I will raise the issue in the next session of Parliament."

On Wednesday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that every relief measure in taken and there was no question of the PM coming or not coming.

"What is being done in Manipur right now - security measures, relief work, development, and peace talks between both communities (Kuki and Meitei) - are all happening under the leadership of the Prime Minister. They may have discussed on the central level, but we have to solve the issues by mediating with each other," said Biren Singh.

