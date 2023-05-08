Manipur violence: SC concerned over protection of religious areas, next hearing on 17 May2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 04:13 PM IST
Supreme Court asked the government about the persons displaced by the violence and the steps taken to protect the religious areas
The Supreme Court on Monday heard the Centre and Manipur government over the violence that gripped the state for the last few days. The Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta submitted before the apex court that the curfews were relaxed and there were no violent incidents in the last two days. The Solicitor General added that peace meeting has been conducted, helicopters and drones are used for constant vigilance, relief camps are there and food and medical facilities are being provided.
