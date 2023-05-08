The Supreme Court on Monday heard the Centre and Manipur government over the violence that gripped the state for the last few days. The Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta submitted before the apex court that the curfews were relaxed and there were no violent incidents in the last two days. The Solicitor General added that peace meeting has been conducted, helicopters and drones are used for constant vigilance, relief camps are there and food and medical facilities are being provided.

Supreme Court asked the government about the persons displaced by the violence and the steps taken to protect the religious areas.

While appearing for the tribal outfit, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves raised the possibilities of attacks on the tribals, to which the apex court said that it wants stabilization of the situation. “This is a humanitarian issue. The government is taking action. We have no doubt that they're doing it because the SG said. You may flag your concerns in an appropriate manner so that this proceeding doesn't become another ground for destabilization," Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said.

Supreme Court took note of the submissions by the government on security measures like the deployment of 52 companies of CAPF, 105 columns of Army/Assam Rifle in Manipur, flag marches in disturbed areas, a senior police officer appointed as a security advisor, a senior officer from center made the chief secretary, movement of stranded being facilitated by security forces.

The apex court emphasized the need for due arrangements to be made in relief camps in terms of food, medical; taking all necessary precautions for the rehabilitation of displaced persons, and protecting places of religious worship. The court will hear the matter next on 17 May.

The outbreak of violent incidents occurred in ten districts starting on 3 May. This was triggered by a protest march against the demand for the ST (Scheduled Tribe) status of the Meitei community, which constitutes approximately 53% of the population of the state. The aftermath of the protest included at least 54 fatalities, the destruction of property, and the relocation of hundreds of individuals to secure areas.

