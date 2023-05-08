While appearing for the tribal outfit, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves raised the possibilities of attacks on the tribals, to which the apex court said that it wants stabilization of the situation. “This is a humanitarian issue. The government is taking action. We have no doubt that they're doing it because the SG said. You may flag your concerns in an appropriate manner so that this proceeding doesn't become another ground for destabilization," Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said.

