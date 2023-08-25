Manipur violence: The Supreme Court on 25 August said we can’t go into who suffered more and there are victims in the both communities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The top court added, “There have been victims in valleys and in hills. It would be difficult for people who suffered in valleys to travel to hills, and the other way around. We can’t go into who suffered more, there are victims in both communities."

Tensions ignited in the North eastern state of Manipur on 3 May when Kuki groups protested against proposed modifications to the state's reservation matrix, which aimed to grant scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community.

The clashes have resulted in the loss of more than 160 lives and the displacement of around 50,000 individuals. Meiteis constitute nearly 53 percent of the state's population, while Kukis make up around 16 percent

In its order on 25 August, the SC transfered CBI cases pertaining to Manipur violence to Assam and also asked the Gauhati High Court to nominate one or more judicial officers to deal with the matters

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said judicial procedures related to production of accused, remand, judicial custody and its extension will be conducted online at a designated court in Gauhati.

Judicial custody of the accused, if and when granted, will be done in Manipur to obviate transit, it said as reported by PTI.

Moreover, the bench also permitted persons, including victims, witnesses and others related to CBI cases, to appear physically before the designated Gauhati court if they don't want to appear online.

The top court directed the Manipur government to provide proper internet services to facilitate hearing in CBI cases through online mode at the Gauhati court.

The court also ordered that statement of witnesses under 164 CrPC are to be recorded in the presence of local Magistrate in Manipur and directed Acting Chief Justice of Manipur High Court to designate one or more magistrates for recording of statements of witnesses.

On August 21, the top court had appointed the Justice Gita Mittal committee to oversee relief and rehabilitation of the victims of ethnic violence in Manipur. Over 10 cases, including the one related to sexual assault of two women whose video had gone viral on social media, were transferred to the CBI.

Noting that many Manipur residents may have lost their identity documents in the ethnic strife, the Supreme Court-appointed panel has urged the top court to pass a slew of directions to the state government and others, including the UIDAI, to ensure Aadhaar cards are made available to those displaced and the victims' compensation scheme is broadened.

The panel had submitted three reports highlighting the need for reconstruction of identity documents, upgradation of compensation and appointment of domain experts to facilitate its functioning.

(With inputs from PTI)