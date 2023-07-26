Manipur Violence: ‘Shocked and terrified’, US reacts to viral video incident

Manipur Violence: ‘Shocked and terrified’, US reacts to viral video incident1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 12:36 PM IST
The US has expressed shock and horror over the video of a brutal attack on two women in Manipur, India, and supports the Indian Government's efforts for justice.
The United States has reacted to the video of a brutal attack on two women in Manipur and supported the Indian Government's efforts to seek justice for them. A senior Biden administration official said that the US is ‘shocked and horrified’ by the visuals of the attack.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×