Manipur Violence: Srinagar's top police recalled to state amidst unrest

Amid renewed violence in Manipur triggered by the killing of two students, the Union Home Ministry took the step of transferring senior Police officer Rakesh Balwal back to the northeastern state from Srinagar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This decision aligns with the recommendation put forth by the Home Ministry approximately one month ago, calling for a heightened presence of officials in Manipur to address the persisting law and order issues.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for premature repatriation of Shri Rakesh Balwal, IPS from AGMUT cadre to Manipur cadre," read a notification. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the IPS officer in question belongs to the Manipur cadre and had been assigned to duty in Jammu and Kashmir. In 2021, he assumed the role of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Srinagar. Prior to this, he had served as the Superintendent of Police within the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2018, where he held the position for a duration of four years. Balwal was a member of the investigative team tasked with probing the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Tuesday, a renewed wave of violence erupted in Manipur following the tragic deaths of two students from the Meitei community, who had been missing since July. As soon as mobile internet services were reinstated, pictures of these two students quickly spread across social media platforms.

Based on the initial investigation findings, it is suspected that the two individuals might have run away together on July 6 but found themselves in a region predominantly inhabited by the Kuki community. Tragically, it is alleged that they were subsequently kidnapped and killed. The Manipur police have now handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following this incident, students and local residents took to the streets to express their outrage, leading to confrontations with both the police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) officers. It has been reported that approximately 25 to 30 demonstrators suffered injuries during these clashes.

In response to the unrest, the state government took action on Tuesday by reinstating a five-day ban on mobile internet services in the troubled state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Manipur will be subjected to the rigorous provisions of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) starting from October 1st. According to an official notification, the AFSPA will remain in effect for an additional six months in Manipur, which has been grappling with unrest. Notably, 19 police stations, primarily covering regions in the valley, have been exempted from its application.

With the extension of AFSPA, the Army and Assam Rifles cannot operate inside the areas under the 19 police stations without the consent of the state police.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!