Manipur violence: It was a spine-chilling experience for the mother of a tribal woman who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in violence-hit Manipur on the same day as a viral video incident in the northeast state has surfaced on social media platforms.

In an interview with NDTV, her mother said, “I received a call to find my daughter's whereabouts. At the other end, I heard someone say ‘Do you want your daughter dead or alive’. But there was no choice. I was later informed that my daughter is dead. Her hair and blood were found on the walls in Imphal."

Despite providing information to her family, they are yet to receive the body. Her mother said that she still cannot accept the fact, while also hoping that her daughter will return.

“My mind went blank when a woman called me to inform me about her. I still can't believe this because I haven't seen my daughter with my own eyes. Even her father is still at the hospital in Senapati. I am unable to believe what happened to her," She told NDTV.

She added, “My family doesn't tell me anything like this because I am a heart patient. After receiving that first call, I called my children and spoke to them about it. I did not receive any other call after that. But a few days later, someone again called me and told me what happened to my daughter."

Two tribal women were allegedly gang-raped and murdered in violence-hit Manipur on the same day a viral video of two naked women being paraded by dozen men.

The mother of one of the victims filed a complaint on May 5 at the Saikul Police Station, but police registered an FIR on May 16. The FIR revealed that the accused have been booked under various sections of the IPC including 302 (murder), 375 (rape), 366 (kidnapping), and others.

Some media reports revealed that the two women were locked in a room by seven men on May 5. They even pleaded with the attackers to leave them, but the accused did not relent. The bodies of both tribal women have been kept in a hospital in Imphal.