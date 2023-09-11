Manipur violence: Supreme Court asks if there can be FIR over fact-finding report4 min read 11 Sep 2023, 09:33 PM IST
The court extended its order restraining Manipur police from arresting the EGI president and the other members of the fact-finding team till Friday – the next date of hearing
The Supreme Court Monday questioned if a fact-finding report on Manipur violence prepared by the Editors Guild of India (EGI) could lead to a criminal case. The SC also observed that the fact-finding report was at best their subjective opinion.
