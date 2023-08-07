Manipur violence: Government is handling situation in Manipur at ‘very mature level’, says AG2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 03:49 PM IST
Supreme Court hears petitions on Manipur violence, state government proposes setting up SITs to probe cases.
The Supreme Court on Monday commenced hearing on a batch of petitions pertaining to ethnic violence in Manipur, with the state government proposing to set up SITs headed by district SPs to probe cases.
Attorney General R Venkataramani submitted areport on the segregation of cases done by state police. Attorney General for India R Venkataramani appearing for the government tells Supreme Court the government is handling the situation in Manipur at a "very mature level".
Attorney General R Venkataramani says there will be SITs comprising senior police officials for six violence-hit districts.
The SP-led SITs will look into ethnic clashes/offences and there will be SIT which will have a women-only police officers' team for crimes against women.
DIG and DGP will supervise these investigations, AG before court.
AG tells Supreme Court that today the position is very tense and any externally directed investigation doesn't inspire confidence.
Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh also appeared before a bench headed by Chief justice D Y Chandrachud to answer queries on the ethnic violence and steps taken by the administration so far, besides the segregation of cases for the purposes of effective investigation.
Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the state government, submitted the report, sought by the apex court on August 1, on issues including the segregation of cases.
“The government is handling the situation at a very mature level," the attorney general told the bench which also comprised justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.
They said the state government proposed to set up SITs, headed by the superintendent of police, at district level to probe sensitive cases, besides 11 cases which will be investigated by the CBI.
A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said the committee will be headed by former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal and include Justices (retd) Shalini P Joshi and Asha Menon.
The bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said the effort of the apex court is to restore a sense of confidence and faith in the rule of law in the state.
It said besides the judicial panel that will oversee relief and rehabilitation efforts among other things, senior police officers will be asked to supervise the investigation in criminal cases to be probed by the state SITs.
The bench said a detailed order will be uploaded on the apex court website later in the evening.
*With agency inputs
