Manipur violence: Supreme Court declines PIL seeking SIT probe

Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a new Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the Manipur violence.
As reported by PTI, the PIL had requested, among other things, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry into alleged poppy cultivation and narco-terrorism in the region.
The Supreme Court requested a "more specific" petition, expressing difficulty in entertaining the current one, as it appeared to single out only one community in its blame.
Senior advocate Madhavi Diwan, representing the petitioner Mayanglambam Bobby Meetei, decided to withdraw the plea, and the court allowed her to do so. “This petition is very difficult to entertain because it places blame on one community," said the bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandcrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.
The bench further said, “You can come with a more specific petition. This petition has everything from the violence to narcotics to deforestation."
Diwan pointed out cross-border terrorism and poppy cultivation in the state as factors responsible for the recent violence. The petition included the Narcotics Control Bureau, the National Investigation Agency, the National Human Rights Commission, and the state government among the parties involved.
Additionally, the bench is currently handling multiple petitions relating to various aspects of the Manipur violence.
Since May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was held in the hill districts to protest the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status, ethnic violence has erupted in the state, resulting in the deaths of at least 150 people and leaving several hundred others injured.
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha session faced disruptions and was adjourned until 2 pm due to opposition protests, demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament concerning the Manipur issue.
During the 11 am House meeting, Speaker Om Birla informed the members about the presence of a Parliamentary delegation from Malawi, currently on a visit to India, observing the proceedings. He extended a warm welcome to the foreign delegation and wished them an enjoyable stay in the country.
