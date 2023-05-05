As a preventive measure, yesterday the Manipur government suspended internet services for the next five days. The state government has also issued “shoot at sight" orders to contain the widespread violence in the state between tribals and the majority Meitei community, in which at least persons have died and over 9,000 displaced. As the violence erupted, 55 columns of the Army and Assam Rifles were deployed in the state. The Army also staged flag marches across the violence-hit parts in Manipur.

