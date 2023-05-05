Amid ongoing violence in Manipur, Northeast Frontier Railway has ordered to stop train services in the state. No trains are entering Manipur till the situation is improved
While speaking to news agency ANI, Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railway said, “No trains are entering Manipur till the situation is improved. The decision has been taken after the Manipur government advised to stop train movement."
As a preventive measure, yesterday the Manipur government suspended internet services for the next five days. The state government has also issued “shoot at sight" orders to contain the widespread violence in the state between tribals and the majority Meitei community, in which at least persons have died and over 9,000 displaced. As the violence erupted, 55 columns of the Army and Assam Rifles were deployed in the state. The Army also staged flag marches across the violence-hit parts in Manipur.
Earlier today, in the wake of clashes, the Indian Army said that the situation in Moreh and Kangpokpi areas was brought under control and is stable. The Indian Army further said that all efforts are underway to restore normalcy in Imphal and Churachandpur area. "Situation in Moreh and Kangpokpi brought under control and it is stable. All efforts are underway to restore normalcy in Imphal and Churachandpur. The precautionary build-up of additional troops in Manipur continued," said Indian Army officials.
Additional columns were also redeployed from Nagaland, they said. "In addition, Indian Air Force will be undertaking flying operations to induct additional Indian Army columns commencing tonight from Guwahati and Tezpur," said Indian Army.
(With inputs from agencies)
