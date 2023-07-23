Manipur Violence: Two women gang-raped and murdered on day of viral video case

Two tribal women were allegedly gang-raped and murdered in violence-hit Manipur on the same day a viral video of two naked women being paraded by dozen men in the northeast state has surfaced on social media platforms, according to media reports.
The reports stated that the victims belonged to the Kangpokpi area of Manipur and they used to work at a car wash facility in Imphal. On May 4, the women were allegedly abducted, gang-raped, and murdered at their workplace.
The mother of one of the victims filed a complaint on May 5 at the Saikul Police Station, but police registered an FIR on May 16. The FIR revealed that the accused have been booked under various sections of the IPC including 302 (murder), 375 (rape), 366 (kidnapping), and others.
Two Kuki women were paraded naked by a mob on May 4 in the Thoubal district of Manipur and subsequently gang-raped. Almost two months after the incident, the video went viral on social media, triggering anger across the country and a sharp comment by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Reportedly, the incident occurred soon after clashes in Churachandpur where the Kuki community had protested against a proposal to grant scheduled tribe status to the dominant Meitei community.
Manipur Police later took suo moto cognizance of the video on July 19 and informed that a case had been registered on charges of abduction, gang rape, and murder at the Nongpok Sekmai police station in the Thoubal district.
The FIR filed in this case, a copy of which has been seen by PTI, revealed the tale of mayhem that occurred before the abduction and shameful behavior with tribal women, a video of which has now formed the basis of raids and arrests of people connected with the incident.
