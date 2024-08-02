Manipur Violence Update: Meitei-Kuki groups ink ‘peace deal’ in THIS district, vow to restore normalcy

In Manipur, the Meitei and Hmar communities agreed to work towards restoring normalcy and preventing incidents of arson and gunfire in the Jiribam district.

Written By Alka Jain
Updated2 Aug 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Internally displaced persons (IDPs), who are living in relief camps, react during a protest rally demanding their resettlement in their native places, in Imphal, Manipur, India, August 1, 2024. (Reuters)
Internally displaced persons (IDPs), who are living in relief camps, react during a protest rally demanding their resettlement in their native places, in Imphal, Manipur, India, August 1, 2024. (Reuters)

Several district authorities and security forces in Manipur's Jiribam district on Thursday facilitated a peace meeting between the Meitei and Hmar (part of the Kuki-Chin-Zo group) communities. 

During the “peace meet”, both communities agreed to work towards restoring normalcy and preventing incidents of arson and gunfire in the district.

 

(Please check back for more updates)

First Published:2 Aug 2024, 09:02 AM IST
