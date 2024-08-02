Manipur Violence Update: Meitei-Kuki groups ink ‘peace deal’ in THIS district, vow to restore normalcy

Several district authorities and security forces in Manipur's Jiribam district on Thursday facilitated a peace meeting between the Meitei and Hmar (part of the Kuki-Chin-Zo group) communities.
During the “peace meet”, both communities agreed to work towards restoring normalcy and preventing incidents of arson and gunfire in the district.
