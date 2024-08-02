Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Manipur Violence Update: Meitei-Kuki groups ink ‘peace deal’ in THIS district, vow to restore normalcy

Manipur Violence Update: Meitei-Kuki groups ink ‘peace deal’ in THIS district, vow to restore normalcy

Written By Alka Jain

In Manipur, the Meitei and Hmar communities agreed to work towards restoring normalcy and preventing incidents of arson and gunfire in the Jiribam district.

Internally displaced persons (IDPs), who are living in relief camps, react during a protest rally demanding their resettlement in their native places, in Imphal, Manipur, India, August 1, 2024. (Reuters)

Several district authorities and security forces in Manipur's Jiribam district on Thursday facilitated a peace meeting between the Meitei and Hmar (part of the Kuki-Chin-Zo group) communities.

During the “peace meet", both communities agreed to work towards restoring normalcy and preventing incidents of arson and gunfire in the district.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

(Please check back for more updates)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.