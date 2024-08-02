Business News
/ Manipur Violence Update: Meitei-Kuki groups ink ‘peace deal’ in THIS district, vow to restore normalcy
02 Aug 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Written By Alka Jain
In Manipur, the Meitei and Hmar communities agreed to work towards restoring normalcy and preventing incidents of arson and gunfire in the Jiribam district.
Several district authorities and security forces in Manipur's Jiribam district on Thursday facilitated a peace meeting between the Meitei and Hmar (part of the Kuki-Chin-Zo group) communities.
During the “peace meet", both communities agreed to work towards restoring normalcy and preventing incidents of arson and gunfire in the district.
