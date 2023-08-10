Another horrific news has appeared from the ethnic clash-hit Manipur. According to a report by the IndiaTOdayNE, an FIR has been registered at Bishnupur women's police station recently in connection with a gangrape that occurred on 3 May in Churachandpur. The FIR was filed on 9 August as a Meitei woman victim filed a report complaining that she was gang-raped by unknown Kuki miscreants on 3 May.

After the registration of the FIR, a medical examination of the victim was also conducted. It is learnt that Women PS Bishnupur forwarded the FIR to Churachandpur PS for further probe.

Sectarian violence has ravaged Manipur since 3 May in which women have been victims of brutal attacks.

India's northeastern states have been historically prone to insurgencies and ethnic violence but the vicious conflict between majority Meiteis and minority tribal Kukis in Manipur hit world headlines last month when a video surfaced of two Kuki women being paraded naked through a jeering mob.

Kukis say a loosely formed group of Meitei women, known as Meira Paibis, or Women Torchbearers, is responsible for instigating some of the rapes of women of the minority community. The Meiteis deny the accusation but the incidents underline the bitterness between communities in the small state on the border with Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Lok Sabha on Thursday at 4 pm in response to the Opposition's no-confidence motion against the NDA government.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday initiated the debate on the motion which later turned into a heated argument between the Opposition and the Centre.

The Parliament has been witnessing a logjam over a number of issues, including the violence in Manipur, since the beginning of the Monsoon Session on July 20.

The opposition leaders have been demanding a full-fledged discussion on the issue including a statement by the prime minister in the Parliament. Both houses -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha -- have seen repeated adjournments amid massive ruckus by the opposition leaders.