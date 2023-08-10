Manipur violence updates: Meitei woman gangraped by Kuki miscreants, says Report1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 02:20 PM IST
Manipur violence: FIR filed in Manipur gangrape case; sectarian violence continues. PM Modi to address no-confidence motion.
Another horrific news has appeared from the ethnic clash-hit Manipur. According to a report by the IndiaTOdayNE, an FIR has been registered at Bishnupur women's police station recently in connection with a gangrape that occurred on 3 May in Churachandpur. The FIR was filed on 9 August as a Meitei woman victim filed a report complaining that she was gang-raped by unknown Kuki miscreants on 3 May.